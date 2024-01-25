Anthony Mantha and wife Caitlyn announce they’re having a second child

Anthony Mantha will soon have Dad strength times two.

Mantha’s wife, Caitlyn, announced on Thursday that the couple is expecting baby number two after welcoming their daughter Naomie back in October of 2022.

“BABY #2 COMING AUGUST,” Caitlyn wrote on Instagram. “We are so happy to give naomie a little sibling this summer, our hearts are so full.”

Caitlyn shared photos of her holding up ultrasound photos at Capital One Arena before the Capitals’ game against the St. Louis Blues on January 18. Anthony posed for a few through the glass while he was on the ice for warmups.

Naomie wore a sweater with “Big Sis” embroidered on it while Mom sported a “39 Did This” top with an arrow pointing down to her baby bump.

The Manthas got married this past summer in Banff, Alberta, Canada. Alongside Naomie and the incoming baby number two, they also have the famous mini Goldendoodle Millie Mantha at home ready to welcome another bundle of joy.

From everyone at RMNB, congratulations to Anthony and Caitlyn!