Live blog: Capitals finish back-to-back with tough test against Avalanche

Spencer Carbery sounded alarm bells after the Capitals latest blowout loss on Tuesday – a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild that was never close.

“I genuinely believe in our leadership and they know we’re in playoff mode right now,” Carbery said. “(They know) this is our season, and how tight, and all that stuff. If we are being realistic about playing into April and May, this is going to be the chunk that decides our season.”

The Caps have the toughest remaining schedule of any NHL team, and tonight Washington, tired and ragged after last night’s game in Minnesota, will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat against a well-rested, superstar Colorado Avalanche team that sits second in the Central Division.

There will be a few lineup changes. The Capitals will get Ethan Bear back in the lineup while Trevor van Riemsdyk will sit. Charlie Lindgren will get the net again in an outing that befits the team’s full-time starter.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 9:30 pm.

Capitals lines

Alex Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, and Trevor van Riemsdyk are the scratches.

Avalanche lines

Congrats to Stromer!

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Alexandar Georgiev in net. Mantha-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Sandin-Carlson get the start.

Kuznetsov with a beautiful backhand pass to Rasmus Sandin in the slot, but the defenseman’s shot gets deflected out of play.

Caps get the first power play after Miles Wood slashes John Carlson at 6:34.

The Caps have five of the first six shots on goal in the game nine minutes in.

Avs first line is pouring it on in their shift towards the end of the period.

Jonathan Drouin to the the box for high-sticking Nic Dowd at 18:09.

🚨 1-0 Avalanche. Highlight reel shorthanded goal by Cale Makar after Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin combine on a turnover during the power play. Makar, who is the best defenseman in the league, literally skated through the entire Capitals D and beat Lindgren easily. Makar’s 11th came at the 19:23 mark.

The Capitals with a surprisingly good period. They outshot the Avalanche 9 to 8 overall and out-attempted them at five-on-five, 20 to 18.

2nd Period

Comment on the game below along with us! The comment section will close shortly after the game ends where we hope you’ll continue the conversation in RMNB’s recap.