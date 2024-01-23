The Carolina Hurricanes created Popcorn Zambonis and every NHL team needs to do one

The Carolina Hurricanes are a Metropolitan Division rival who can sometimes get sassy online. I’m loathe to praise them, but today I must.

The Hurricanes released a promotional item that I predict will change the game in popcorn eating. Even my son, who is gravitating more toward Minecraft than hockey (I’m sorry), looked at my phone and went, “Dad, I want that!”

On Friday, January 19, Carolina released the Popcorn Zamboni on National Popcorn Day. The ice resurfacer is a hollowed-out plastic popcorn container that has a lid that can open and close, featuring Hurricanes’ team branding. At PNC Arena, anyone who purchased the Popcorn Zamboni could get free refills.

“It was great,” Kas said to me in a tweet. “I love these things — the wheels move even — and the popcorn was refillable throughout the night!”

The promotion was super popular among Hurricanes fans garnering tons of photos and tweets online.

And the good news is, the idea has spread to at least one other team. The Nashville Predators announced on Monday night that the Popcorn Zamboni was coming to Bridgestone Arena.

Every Other NHL Team, you too need to offer Popcorn Zambonis at your arenas, too. And if you don’t, it’s a missed opportunity. You will be denying us joy that we all deserve.

