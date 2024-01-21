Evgeny Kuznetsov should win the Lady Byng Trophy just for this one play

Evgeny Kuznetsov recently went viral on Hockey Twitter after one fan advocated for him to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s most elite defensive forward.

While I love this persons’s enthusiasm towards one of my favorite Capitals players of all time, I think there’s a trophy he’s more deserving of: the Lady Byng.

Hear me out.

Each season, the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player who is “adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Generally, this is the NHL’s most points/fewest penalties award. Last year, Anze Kopitar lifted the Byng after scoring 28 goals and posting 74 points while also only taking two minor penalties in 82 games – a truly incredible feat.

While I understand that precedence matters, the wording for the award allows for there to be some wiggle room. It’s a subjective award and the rules can be bent when it matters. Which is why, I share my strong and unassailable opinion that Kuzy should win the Lady Byng Trophy. And he should get it for the following play that happened in Washington’s 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. (Check the bottom of the screen.)

As Kuznetsov was defending Blues forward Brandon Saad along the boards, Saad’s stick got caught up in the Russian centerman’s armpit. And then: it happened. Kuznetsov ended up with two hockey sticks in his hands.

Kuzy had a decision to make here. He could have thrown Saad’s stick in the corner like a big troll or just dropped it on the ice and kept playing. Instead, he picked option c: completely stop playing while his team has the puck to hand it back to Saad.

Now sure, I know what you’re going to say. One play doesn’t make one’s season. And Kuzy’s 12 minor penalties trail only Tom Wilson’s 23 on the Capitals. You might even point out that Kuzy only has two more points than penalties committed this season at publication of this article.

While you are right with your fancy facts, I think we need to ignore them. I think you’re missing the true spirit of the award. This man invented a bird-celly celebration and the slowest shootout move in hockey history. He’s honest — perhaps to a fault — and plays hockey with such creativity and joy.

This year, the Lady Byng should get flapping wings. Evgeny Kuznetsov should be the winner.