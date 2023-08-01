Evgeny Kuznetsov responds to Wayne Gretzky’s criticism of his super slow shootout move

Evgeny Kuznetsov was asked about Wayne Gretzky’s recent criticism of his super slow shootout move during a podcast appearance with Hockey on Kinopoisk.

While an analyst on TNT, Gretzky thought the league should outlaw the move and instill a shot clock for all shootout attempts.

“Well, if they ban it, they ban it,” Kuznetsov said and as transcribed by Sports.ru’s Alexander Balabanov. “As long as there are rules, I [do my move] within the law. Ban – I’ll come up with something new.

“In the meantime, I do not go around the rules, everything is clear according to the law. If they ban me, well, at least I’ll be remembered for something in the NHL, it turns out,” Kuzy said laughing.

Kuznetsov’s super slow shootout move went viral several times last season as he approached the net at a tortoise’s pace and beat the goalie feet away from the net.

Evgeny Kuznetsov's slo-mo shootout move: Are you a fan? 🫠 pic.twitter.com/4byPTeRstr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 30, 2023

“I hate it,” Gretzky, the game’s greatest player, said bluntly in early April. “Should be a rule, should be a time clock like in baseball. Come on, you never get a breakaway in a game and you do that. You get seven seconds, eight seconds. That’s my opinion.”

The Great One didn’t appreciate the panache in which Kuzy approached the net either.

“Even the stick twirl, we would hate that one on the bench too,” Gretzky said, reflecting on his playing days. “I know we’re living in a different era but there’s still something about having some dignity for the game in my estimation. [If I did that], 20 guys from the other team would have jumped over the boards and if somebody would have done it against us, 20 guys from our team would have went over the boards. You got to protect the goalies, right? If you can’t get there in eight seconds you don’t deserve to be taking the shot.”

Yeah, ok, Wayne.

Last season, Kuznetsov’s sloth-like move was nearly unstoppable. Kuzy went five for six in the skills competition, leading the Capitals during the 2022-23 campaign in shootout goals and shootout percentage (83.3%). That connection rate is also helping him close in on Alex Ovechkin’s franchise mark of 37 shootout goals, as the Russian centerman has 26 in his Capitals career.

When RMNB asked Kuznetsov during the year about why he thought his shootout move works, he responded, “I don’t know to be honest with you.”

But one thing that is certain is that Kuznetsov will be remembered with or without any new NHL shootout rules. Kuzy’s bird celly, cackle, and Stanley Cup performance in 2018 will endure the test of time, I’m sure.