Tate McRae and Justin Bieber among celebrity co-captains for All-Star Game, Skills competition lineup annoucned

The NHL announced that some familiar faces will be joining their players as co-captains at the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto.

Canadian celebrities Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, Tate McRae, and Michael Buble will join Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Jack and Quinn Hughes, respectively as captains of each of the four All-Star teams. The pairings will draft players to their teams one by one in a schoolyard-style picking system on February 1.

The four, 11-player teams will compete in the All-Star Game on February 3, which returns as a 3-on-3 tournament. The “game” will be divided into three 20-minute games.

Matthews and Bieber’s team will feature Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly as assistant captain. They will wear blue All-Star jerseys.

McDavid and Arnett’s team will have Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl serve as assistant captain. They will wear white All-Star jerseys.

MacKinnon and McRae’s team will see Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as assistant captain. They will wear yellow All-Star jerseys.

The Hughes brothers, serving as co-captains, will join up with Buble. They will wear red All-Star jerseys.

The NHL also revealed which of the All-Stars will be participating in the Skills competition on February 2. That lineup is very different this year as only 12 players will be involved in the various events. Seven of those 12 players will come from Canadian teams and if you’re looking for Tom Wilson, he wasn’t picked.

Quinn Hughes (VAN), JT Miller (VAN), Elias Pettersson (VAN), David Pastrnak (BOS), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Cale Makar (COL), Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Connor McDavid (EDM), Jack Hughes (NJD), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR), and William Nylander (TOR), will all be vying for a $1 million winner-take-all prize in the new format.

There will be eight separate skills challenges this year. Points will be assigned based on how well the All-Star does in the challenges.

The overall All-Star Weekend has been expanded to three days, starting on Thursday with the draft, a ceremony to honor members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and a 3-on-3 event with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The usual Friday Skills Competition and Saturday All-Star Game will then follow.

