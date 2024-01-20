Beck Malenstyn and wife Annie welcome first child, Beau

The Washington Capitals have added one more dad to the team. Beck Malenstyn and his wife Annie welcomed their son Beau to the world this week, announcing the arrival on Instagram.

“Beau Anthony Malenstyn🤍,” Beck wrote Saturday. “Welcome to the world our beautiful little boy! Mom is doing amazing and everyone is happy and healthy!

Though the couple have no other children, they do have a golden retriever, Wrigley, who joined in for the pregnancy announcement in August.

Malenstyn did not play in Thursday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues, with baby Beau on the way. Per the Washington Post’s Bailey Johnson, he will be back in the lineup in St. Louis on Saturday.

Congratulations to the Malenstyn family!

