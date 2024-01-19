Hershey Bears players, now on other teams, receive 2023 Calder Cup championship rings: ‘It’s pretty special’

The Hershey Bears won the Calder Cup in 2023 and like most championship clubs, had to undergo a roster rehaul during the offseason as some key contributors received bigger opportunities from new teams.

While most of the Cup-winning Bears stuck around in Hershey and received their championship rings during October’s banner-raising ceremony, a handful were unable to attend due to those new obligations elsewhere in pro hockey. The Bears showcased several of those names finally getting their bling on their social media channels on Thursday.

Henrik Borgstrom and Bobby Nardella 💍

Over the last several weeks, a few members of our 2023 championship squad who have moved on to other teams received their Calder Cup rings 💍 Among them – Bobby Nardella and Henrik Borgstrom, playing this season for Sweden’s @HV71! pic.twitter.com/pWAE23vM1R — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 18, 2024

Henrik Borgstrom and Bobby Nardella both signed offseason deals with Swedish club HV71 – a team that a young Martin Fehervary used to ply his trade on.

Borgstrom played a big role for Hershey during their successful 2023 postseason run, assisting on Mike Vecchione’s Game Seven, overtime winner that brought the Cup back to Chocolatetown. With the Bears last season, the Finnish forward put up 21 points (8g, 13a) in 55 games and added another six points (2g, 4a) in 14 playoff games, filling in for an injured Michael Sgarbossa as center on the first line.

Nardella featured in just one of Hershey’s postseason matchups. During the regular season, he had a much larger role and recorded 28 points (7g, 21a) in 61 games.

The former Bears are currently tied for HV71’s team lead in scoring with 21 points.

Gabriel Carlsson 💍

Also in Sweden, Gabriel Carlsson – now with @VLHlive – got his ring and wanted to send his regards to Bear Nation! pic.twitter.com/msTUzwxlq4 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 18, 2024

Gabriel Carlsson was non-tendered by the Capitals in late June, making him a free agent. A month later, the big Swede signed a three-year deal with the SHL’s Vaxjo Lakers. Carlsson had previously played three seasons in the league with Linköping HC before making his way to North America.

Carlsson got into 59 regular season games for the Bears last year and also played top pair minutes during the team’s postseason run. He saw six games at the NHL level with the Capitals.

“Hi, Hershey fans, just want to say big thank you for all your support last year,” Carlsson said in a video message. “The way you guys filled up the Giant Center throughout the regular season and postseason was unbelievable. Without you guys, the championship would not have been possible. I had a blast last year, it was a year I could never forget. I hope you guys can run it back.”

He concluded by doing the ROAR celebration.

Carlsson has 16 points (4g, 12a) in 27 games for Vaxjo this season.

Mason Morelli 💍

Back in North America, Mason Morelli has settled into the desert with the @HSKnights – but he still wanted to send his regards! pic.twitter.com/juAcIjbIKE — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 18, 2024

Mason Morelli was one of Hershey’s best players during their run to the Cup and he used that experience to earn his first-ever NHL deal this past summer. The 27-year-old winger signed a two-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights worth $775k per season. He receives the same salary if he’s in the AHL or up with the Golden Knights.

With the Bears last season, Morelli tallied a career-high 41 points (12g, 29a) in 72 games, earning the Arlene Tighe Award as the Bears’ unsung hero. During the playoffs, he was a member of the team’s dominant fourth line with Beck Malenstyn and Riley Sutter and recorded 13 points (5g, 8a) in 20 games.

Morelli earned the primary assist on Connor McMichael’s Game Seven Calder Cup Finals goal and set the screen on Garrett Pilon’s Game Five overtime-winning goal in the Finals.

“After seeing my ring, it’s pretty special,” Morelli said in his message. “I just want to say thanks to all the Bears fans and Bryan Helmer, Todd Nelson, the entire coaching staff, and all of my teammates. It’s hard to put into words what it means. It’s very cool and I just want to say thanks to the Bears organization. A lot of special times there and a lot of memories. One thing I will say is that I hope to see you guys in June, in the Finals.”

This season with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL, Morelli has 21 points (10g, 11a) in 35 games. He ranks fifth on the team in scoring.

The Bears had their rings created by Baron, who have crafted rings in the past for championship teams in the NBA, WNBA, MLS, and NCAA.

The rings feature the Hershey Bears logo on the top, surrounded by 44 different stones and the words Calder Cup Champions. The stones represent the amount of regular season wins they had in 2023. The sides feature an image of the Calder Cup trophy along with each player’s name. The team’s sayings Fear The Roar and Choices are also adorned along the perimeter.