Mike Vecchione scores overtime winner in Game 7 to deliver Calder Cup championship to Hershey Bears

Mike Vecchione invented the Hershey Bears’ signature ROAR celebration. In the postseason, the alternate captain delivered a championship to the team.

Vecchione scored the Calder Cup Finals series-winner in Hershey’s 3-2 overtime Game Seven victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Vecchione’s tally came with 3:41 remaining in the first overtime period.

YOU ROARED FOR US. WE ROAR FOR YOU. pic.twitter.com/SWejK1Igwu — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

The Cup-winning goal came as the Bears’ first line had the Firebirds hemmed into their own zone. Henrik Borgstrom fought off two separate Coachella Valley defenders before earning some space with a slick spin move and attempting to feed Vecchione in the slot. The puck was deflected by a Firebirds defender and bounced around before Borgstrom picked it up again and sent a deft, little pass to Vecchione at the top of the crease.

The rest is history. For only the second time ever in the Calder Cup Finals, and the first time in 70 years, Game Seven was settled in overtime and the Hershey Bears were the victors.

SWEETER BY THE DOZEN 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/U5R6J0LfZA — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

The deciding game didn’t start out in the best of ways as the Bears had trouble getting things going early inside Acrisure Arena again. Just 4:41 into the first period, rookie defenseman Ryker Evans got the Firebirds on the board.

BIRDS LEAD 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pE3MmifTpJ — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 22, 2023

Things got worse before they got much, much sweeter. Hershey gave up a second goal just 24 seconds into the second period.

CAP AT IT AGAIN!!!

BIRDS LEAD 2-0 pic.twitter.com/xc1YHKxlg2 — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 22, 2023

Connor McMichael provided reprieve with his second goal in as many games.

Mikey gives us life… 🍎 Morelli

🍏 Snively pic.twitter.com/4PKwoyuoMW — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

Hendrix Lapierre tied the game up just 3:17 after McMichael’s marker. Vinny Iorio’s slapper found his best friend’s stick blade in the crease and Game Seven was tied.

…AND LAPPY DRAWS US LEVEL!!! 🍎 Iorio

🍏 Protas pic.twitter.com/03O9gEr5LF — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

The Bears scored on their 10th shot in overtime to win after having to kill off a Coachella Valley power play earlier in the frame with the Cup on the line.

Bring the party back home to Pennsylvania, boys!

NOTHING SWEETER THAN VICTORY! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jyKVOiIXqa — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

Notes: The Bears won the Calder Cup on the road in Coachella Valley after losing their previous three games inside Acrisure Arena. Hunter Shepard made 45 stops on 47 total shots in the win. Joe Snively finishes as the Bears leading point scorer in the playoffs with 15 and Connor McMichael finishes as the team’s leading goal scorer with six. This is Hershey’s first championship win since 2010.

Game 7 projected lineup – Joe Snively is tied for the Bears playoff scoring lead with 14 points (2g, 12a)! pic.twitter.com/rGD9t1TJjl — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

Screenshot: AHLTV