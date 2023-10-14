Hershey Bears receive Calder Cup championship rings during banner raising ceremony

HERSHEY, PA — The 2023 Hershey Bears will be forever immortalized at Giant Center. Ahead of the team’s season opener, the Bears raised their 2023 championship banner near the zamboni entrance.

As each player from last year’s team was introduced to the crowd, they were presented with their own championship ring created by Baron.

The rings feature the Hershey Bears logo on the top, surrounded by 44 different stones and the words Calder Cup Champions. The stones represent the amount of regular season wins they had in 2023. The sides feature an image of the Calder Cup trophy along with each player’s name. The team’s sayings Fear The Roar and Choices are also adorned along the perimeter.

Garrett Pilon, who signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators over the summer, dressed up as a member of the Hershey Bears one final time before the game.

Four members of the 2023 championship team that graduated to the Washington Capitals also made it up to Giant Center for the ceremony. Lucas Johansen, Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, and Aliaksei Protas were all honored during a break in play during the first period and presented their new bling by Bryan Helmer.

BEARS PARTNER WITH BARON® TO CREATE 2023 CALDER CUP CHAMPIONSHIP RING

Hershey and Baron® work together to craft dazzling keepsake to commemorate hockey team’s 12th Calder Cup title

(Hershey, PA – Oct. 14, 2023) – Baron® Championship Rings is proud to unveil the 2023 Hershey Bears Calder Cup Championship Ring, a symbol of triumph and unity that will forever commemorate the remarkable journey of the Hershey Bears to their 12th Calder Cup victory.

Crafted with meticulous detail, the encrusted ring top features the Hershey Bears’ primary logo, radiating pride and accomplishment. Framing it, the words “Calder Cup Champions” are beautifully placed, forever immortalizing the team’s historic achievement.

“It was an honor to partner with Baron® on our Calder Cup Championship Ring,” said Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. “The creation of this cherished memento was handled with such care and attention to detail, and the final product is remarkable. The entire ring set so accurately depicts the hard work and dedication put in by the team to achieve the organization’s record 12th Calder Cup, and we are grateful that Baron® was with us every step of the way in creating this marvelous keepsake.”

The ring is adorned with seventy meaningful stones, symbolizing the Hershey Bears’ path of resilience. Each stone represents a battle fought, a challenge overcome, and a step forward on the road to triumph. Surrounding the team’s logo, forty-four stunning stones illuminate the ring, proudly emphasizing the Hershey Bears’ remarkable regular season wins in 2023. These stones symbolize the team’s unwavering determination and excellence throughout the season.

To pay homage to the Hershey Bears’ illustrious history, twelve magnificent chocolate brown stones grace the ring, gleaming with pride and symbolizing the twelve Calder Cups previously won by the organization—a legacy cherished by players and fans alike. In addition, fourteen brilliant stones elegantly frame the edge of the ring, encapsulating the intensity and sheer brilliance demonstrated by the team in their victorious playoff campaign.

The total number of stones used in the ring add up seventy, symbolic of the number of times the Hershey Bears have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs, the most of any team in the history of the American Hockey League.

The right shoulder of the ring proudly displays the iconic bear head logo, capturing the fierce spirit of the Hershey Bears. The player’s name and number are elegantly engraved, adding a personal touch to honor their ardent dedication and contributions to the team’s success.

On the left shoulder of this extraordinary ring, the Calder Cup is prominently displayed over an ice-textured background, symbolizing victory. Completing this dazzling image, a delicate chocolate drip signifies the sweet taste of success that the Hershey Bears savored in 2023.

Emblazoned on the ring’s outer edge, the team’s legendary slogan, “Fear The Roar,” encapsulates the potency and dominance of the Hershey Bears. Adjacent to it, the playoff mantra, “Choices,” serves as a reminder of the unwavering commitment and tactical brilliance displayed throughout the journey to victory.

Inside the ring, at the heart of every champion, rests the engraving “family.” This cherished word serves as a testament to the unwavering bond among teammates and a reminder of the strength of togetherness. Additionally, the final series records of each playoff round are meticulously etched, forever preserving the journey that led to the ultimate triumph.

“The AHL, is a valued partner of Baron®, and holds a significant place within our portfolio. This unique Hershey Bears Calder Cup ring set with stunning Chocolate Diamonds will be a fan favorite for sure,” stated Drina Baron-Zinyk, President of Baron® Championship Rings. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Hershey Bears Organization for their remarkable achievement,” she added.

The 2023 Hershey Bears Calder Cup Championship Ring is not just a piece of jewelry; it’s a symbol of determination, unity, and the sweet taste of victory. It will forever remind the Hershey Bears and their fans of their incredible journey to championship glory.

