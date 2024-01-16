Live blog: Capitals take on Ducks without Alex Ovechkin again

After splitting two games with the New York Rangers over the weekend, the Washington Capitals are back on the ice to take on the lowly Anaheim Ducks. And it could be a street fight between two seventh-place teams.

The Capitals struggle to score goals while the Ducks give up a ton of goals, meaning — just like in the two teams’ first matchup of the year, a 5-4 Caps win — this could be a back and forth affair.

The Capitals will turn to backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who has been horrendous lately, with the start. Alex Ovechkin will miss his third-straight game.

Today’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are back and have the call. And… oh no… the Caps are wearing their blue W jerseys.

Lines

TVR and Matthew Phillips are the healthy scratches.

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose John Giboson in net. Kuznetsov-Lapierre-Wilson and Edmundson-Bear get the start.

Caps take too many men penalty 3:25 in.

Ross Johnston and Joel Edmundson fight. Edmundson lands a huge right in the tilt.

Anthony Mantha and Ryan Strome get matching minors for slashing. Four-on-four hockey to finish the period.

🚨 1-0 Caps. Ethan Bear scores his first goal as a Capital and it’s a McNuggets Minute tally. After a Nick Jensen shot redirects off traffic, the puck bounced across to him near the left circle. The goal occurred at the 19:22 mark.

Bear's first goal as a Cap comes in the final minute of the first! pic.twitter.com/aIkMAtF0KY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2024

The Caps pretty much owned the first period outshooting the Ducks 9-3 and out-attempted them 14-6 at 5v5.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

A Dylan Strome slap shot hits John Gibson “off the coconotta” (the head) per Locker. Gibson could be seen comically patting his head after the save.

Caps to the power play after Ilya Lyubushkin slashes Dylan Strome at the 6:08 mark.

This game is low-event, and you can figure out what I truly mean by that.

Ethan Bear to the box for tripping Troy Terry at the 14:36 mark. Ducks to the power play.

The Capitals are outshooting the Ducks 20-12 and out-attempting them 31-18 at five-on-five.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

Capitals putting a lot of rubber on net but John Gibson continues to frustrate them.

🚨 2-0 Caps. Tom Wilson empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining.

Caps win. They outshot Anaheim 28-24, but get out-attempted at five-on-five 45-42. The Ducks were only able to generate four-high danger chances all night.

