Caps beat Ducks 2-0 thanks to Darcy Kuemper’s shutout

The Washington Capitals played a calm and sedate hour of hockey against the Anaheim Ducks. It went well in the end, so who’s going to complain? (I’m going to complain, but that’s my job, and I’ll keep it brief.)
Ethan Bear scored his first goal as a Cap, making good on Oshie’s rebound. Tom Wilson added an empty-netter in the final minute. That was it. That was all the goals.
Caps win 2-0! Darcy Kuemper’s first shutout of the season!
And Darcy Kuemper records his first shutout of the season. He needed it. This is one to grow on.
The Capitals practice tomorrow at a 11 AM in Arlington. Other than that: should be a quiet day.
