NHL partners with Justin Bieber and drew house to create 2024 All-Star Game jerseys

The NHL released the designs for its 2024 All-Star Game jerseys on Saturday. For this year’s sweaters which will be worn in Toronto, the league partnered with Adidas, superstar musician Justin Bieber, and Bieber’s partially-owned clothing line drew house on the release. Bieber is a Leafs superfan and grew up in London, Ontario — two hours outside of the city.

There are four different All-Star jerseys and they come in blue, red, yellow, and white. Tom Wilson will be the Capitals’ lone representative.

The jerseys, along with ton of other 2024 All-Star merch, are currently available on the NHL’s online shop.

“After the tremendous success of our first NHL, adidas and drew house collaboration for the Maple Leafs’ Next Gen jerseys, we have looked forward to another opportunity to bring a bold, fashion forward look to NHL jerseys,” Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, said in a release. “The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend.”

The NHL added that each individual player will have the logo of their parent clubs as shoulder patches during the event. Given that we do not know which players will be on which team yet, there are no options for customization.

In its merch drop, the NHL released authentic and replica jerseys; hoodies; t-shirts; and hats.

This season’s NHL All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from February 1-3. The league is bringing back the player draft this year as they try to retool the entire experience to provide more exciting viewing for fans.

You can view all of the 2023 All-Star Game merch here.

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Headline photo:NHL