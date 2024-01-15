Capitals get burnt by same scoring woes and a march to the penalty box: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were in New York City on Sunday afternoon trying to take two in two days from the Rangers. They were ultimately unsuccessful, falling 2-1 in the back half of the back-to-back despite head coach Spencer Carbery being happy with their process in the game.
Just not enough offense. That’s a broken record at this point.
T.J. Oshie scores his fourth goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Oshie has now scored in back-to-back games and has recorded four points (3g, 1a) in his last five games played dating back to Dec. 14.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 14, 2024
