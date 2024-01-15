Capitals get burnt by same scoring woes and a march to the penalty box: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were in New York City on Sunday afternoon trying to take two in two days from the Rangers. They were ultimately unsuccessful, falling 2-1 in the back half of the back-to-back despite head coach Spencer Carbery being happy with their process in the game.

Just not enough offense. That’s a broken record at this point.

I thought the Capitals were pretty great in this game from the start of the second period on but just could not find a game-tying goal. In the second period alone at five-on-five they recorded 14 scoring chances and 5 high-danger chances. They also out-attempted New York 26-10 but got shafted by a handful of really bad penalty calls. Yes, excuses are just excuses, but I think they can be really happy with their combined effort over these two games against the Metropolitan Division leaders.

But, the goal scoring and lack of general offense is still a huge issue. This was already the 20th time that the Capitals have scored two or fewer goals in a game this season. As things currently stand, the Capitals (2.34) are only outpacing the Chicago Blackhawks (2.26) and San Jose Sharks (2.05) in terms of goals per game.

Looks like Spencer Carbery has found an interesting first line connection with Dylan Strome, Max Pacioretty, and TJ Oshie. The Capitals were at their best with Strome on the ice at five-on-five, posting positive differentials in shot attempts (+16), scoring chances (+10), and high-danger chances (+4). Alex Ovechkin missed his second-straight game and his first absence is what birthed that trio so it will be interesting to watch how the lineup changes once Ovi is back in action.

T.J. Oshie scores his fourth goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Oshie has now scored in back-to-back games and has recorded four points (3g, 1a) in his last five games played dating back to Dec. 14. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 14, 2024

Charlie Lindgren was yet again phenomenal. Lindgren stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced on Sunday and added an additional 1.21 goals saved above expected. That glove hand was on fire.

Six of the Capitals' ten high-danger chances were recorded by TJ Oshie. Oshie has looked really good since his return. The only question will be how long he stays healthy this time.

. Oshie has looked really good since his return. The only question will be how long he stays healthy this time. The Capitals and Rangers split their season series 2-2. Both teams won each of their games on home ice.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.