Sonny Milano still participated in Chia Milano giveaway night despite missing game due to injury

A worst case scenario struck the Washington Capitals’ biggest giveaway of the 2023-24 season, but Sonny Milano still made the most of it.

Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Capitals gave away Chia Pets of Milano to every fan who attended the game. The promotional item gave superfans of the forward’s giant hair (aren’t we all?) the ability to ridiculously grow chia on top of an impeccably realistic terracotta mold of Milano’s head.

The Chia Milano popped big on social media when the Capitals first announced their promotional calendar and many fans had the game circled on the calendar.

But an upper-body injury, which has kept Milano out of the lineup since December 10, sidelined him against the Kraken, forcing the New York native to get creative to participate on his big night.

First, Milano, dressed in a sensational all-black suit, went out amongst the people and handed out Chia Milanos to fans as they first entered Capital One Arena.

While fans didn’t see Sonny during warmups, they did see members of the Milano family standing up along the glass, sporting It’s a Sonny Thing, you wouldn’t understand shirts. Meanwhile, Milano’s dad, Frank, rocked the team’s varsity jacket from its Stadium Series game last season.

The Milano Family is dressed to impress for Sonny's Chia Night pic.twitter.com/2XKBeTr9Rf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 12, 2024

Sonny also managed to sign some of the Chia Milanos and took photos with fans.

Officially placed on injured reserve on December 14, Milano has been skating with the Capitals in a non-contact jersey at practice lately, nearing a return.

Missing this game was a bummer — just like the final score, a 4-1 loss to the Kraken — but he made the most of it, just like he made the most of his opportunity last year. And that’s why we like him.

Time to get Kraken! Hockey is in full bloom at COA tonight! #ALLCAPS #CAPSkraken pic.twitter.com/8NlxOMDfV2 — Wes Johnson (@WesJohnsonVoice) January 11, 2024

Screenshot: @Capitals/IG