Sonny Milano will not play on his own Chia Pet giveaway night at Capital One Arena

The Washington Capitals will face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Perhaps the most important news before puck drop is that it’s also Sonny Milano Chia Pet giveaway night for all fans in attendance at Capital One Arena.

While Milano’s terra cotta clay head will be everywhere around the rink, the actual owner of that head will not be on the ice. Milano is nursing an upper-body injury that sees him still skating in just a non-contact sweater and has kept him out of the lineup since December 10.

Damn, he looks good. Get the style and the salad at our all-arena giveaway next Thursday, Jan. 11 for #CapsKraken! 🌱➡️ https://t.co/4dFS0xQVdB pic.twitter.com/0FCKnrF39K — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2024

When asked about the giveaway during the preseason, the normally reserved Milano showcased some rare excitement. “Everyone back home loves it,” Milano said in September. “It’s pretty fun. I’m excited about that. I had a bobblehead my first year in the AHL but not a Chia Pet. For sure I’ll keep it.”

Milano has become well known for his fantastic head of hair, which formed the basis for the giveaway. If fans spread seeds on the top of Sonny’s clay head, a flowering plant will grow on the top of its head, emulating Milano’s real-life curly hair.

The 27-year-old winger might not be able to score or assist on his big night, but he has filmed some content for the Capitals in advance of the game. The team posted some behind-the-scenes footage of that process on their social media channels earlier this week.

Head coach Spencer Carbery mentioned at a recent post-practice media availability that Milano is progressing well and should be out of his non-contact jersey soon. As of right now, he is still on injured reserve and not taking up a spot on the Capitals’ 23-man roster.

Milano has eight points (4g, 4a) in 23 games for the Capitals this season. The New York native signed a three-year extension with the Capitals almost a year ago.

Chia Milano has reached the Dowd and Carlson households! Who's excited to get theirs tonight? 🌞🥬 pic.twitter.com/JhFARfHwGq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 11, 2024

Screenshot via @Capitals/X