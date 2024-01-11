Tom Wilson will not play against Seattle Kraken

The Washington Capitals will take on the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season on Thursday night. They’ll do so without veteran winger Tom Wilson as he sits out due to the broken nose he suffered in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Wilson had played in all 38 games up until this point.

Rookie winger Hendrix Lapierre will replace Wilson in the lineup. Alex Ovechkin, who was also a game-time decision, will dress after taking warmups.

Wilson sat out the team’s optional morning skate hours before puck drop. Head coach Spencer Carbery did not know exactly how to describe what Wilson was dealing with, offering his best guess at the problem during his pregame media availability.

“It’s just more of, I don’t know how you say it, facial comfort?” Carbery said.

“It’s not an issue with him playing–it’s just him being able to play the style/at the level he’s capable of playing at with the discomfort,” he noted, later adding, “just pressure and being able to skate and be physical.”

Wilson took the blow that broke his nose from Kings forward Alex Laferriere. He was forced out of the game and missed almost half of the third period. He ended up skating 15:13 of total ice time in the win. Wilson then practiced on Wednesday in a full, bubble face shield.

Lapierre’s inclusion in the lineup will come on the left wing of the second line. Wilson’s absence means that Max Pacioretty has moved up to the first line on his off-hand side as the right wing alongside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin.

That top trio scored on their very first shift together against the Kings.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB