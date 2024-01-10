Alex Ovechkin skates after taking maintenance day but misses third Capitals practice in less than a week

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was present on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s skate for what the team called a maintenance day. The big winger took a twirl but did not stick around for the full practice.
Head coach Spencer Carbery said on Tuesday that The Great Eight is still “nicked up” after his awkward collision with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal last week. Ovechkin has now missed three practices since that clanging of legs.
Before the team’s last game against the Los Angeles Kings, Ovechkin was labeled as a game-time decision. He ultimately played, posting an assist and three hits in 17:28 of total ice time. Ovi’s primary assist on Dylan Strome’s goal extended his point streak to five games.
Ovechkin has yet to miss a single game this season and is one of only six Capitals players who’ve accomplished that. He is the team’s overall leading scorer with 26 points (8g, 18a) in 38 games.
Ovechkin’s spot in the team’s line rushes was filled by a mix of Hendrix Lapierre and Matthew Phillips. Carbery appears to be planning on reuniting his captain with Strome on the Capitals’ top line after the two continued their successful connection this season against the Kings.
After practice, Carbery would not commit to Ovechkin being in the team’s lineup against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. “We will re-evaluate tomorrow morning and then see if he is an option for tomorrow night,” Carbery said.
The Kraken have been torched by Ovechkin during their short existence. In four career games against Seattle, Ovi has recorded eight points (3g, 5a) and has at least one point in all four games.
