Alex Ovechkin takes another maintenance day, misses second practice in less than a week

The Washington Capitals were back on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday after their day off post victory over the Los Angeles Kings. They were once again not joined for practice by their captain Alex Ovechkin as the Caps announced that The Great Eight would be taking another maintenance day.
Ovechkin briefly made an appearance in sweats and slides for a Capitals group photo on the ice with around 100 first responders.
Ovechkin missed practice the day before the Capitals’ matchup with the Kings and then was a game-time decision the following night. He did end up dressing against LA and extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Dylan Strome’s goal.
Ovechkin played 17:29 of ice time in the win over the Kings, recorded one assist, and threw three hits. On the season, Ovechkin leads the team in scoring with 26 points (8g, 18a) in 38 contests.
The cause for Ovechkin’s recent absences seems likely to be the collision he had with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal last Friday. Midway through that game’s third period, Staal stumbled after a faceoff and collided with Ovechkin’s left leg.
Ovechkin did not immediately get up and as play transitioned down the other side of the ice could be seen slowly gliding back to the bench in pain. After speaking with head athletic trainer Jason Serbus, Ovechkin remained in the game and returned to the ice soon after.
During the game against LA, Ovechkin started on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov but after being on the ice for a goal against in the second period, was separated from his fellow Russian countryman by head coach Spencer Carbery. Carbery then put Ovechkin back with Dylan Strome and added Max Pacioretty to the line’s right wing. Kuznetsov was benched.
The Capitals scored on the trio’s very first shift together. Carbery stuck with that line for the rest of the game. Given that Ovechkin did not practice on Tuesday, we won’t know if the plan moving forward is to keep that line together or not.
Carbery added post practice that Ovechkin is “nicked up” but could skate on Wednesday. The team’s next game comes on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken. The Capitals are scheduled to hold an optional morning skate before that matchup.
Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB
