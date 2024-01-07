Fourth-line heat: Caps beat Kings 4-3

The Washington Capitals hosted the road-experts Los Angeles Kings for a Sunday matinee. Against one of the best possession teams in the league, the Caps did better than you’d think. Well, actually – how exactly did you think they’d do?
Nic Dowd scored first, a backhander assisted by Aube-Kubel. Adrian Kempe got LA on the board by banking the puck off Fehervary and then the post. Kevin Fiala scored on a rebound that wasn’t Darcy Kuemper’s best, but Dylan Strome tied it again after a passing sequence with Pacioretty and Ovechkin.
Fiala scored again early in the third, on the power play. Aube-Kubel loosed a sneaky wristshot to tie it with 11 minutes left in regulation. Late in the game, John Carlson weaved through a bunch of skaters to give the Caps the win.
Caps win!
Max Pacioretty picks up his first point with the @Capitals with an assist on this goal by Dylan Strome (@stromer19)! 🦅
Does Strome have your vote to be an #NHLAllStar?
Some audacious pattern-mixing #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/w9TmBJHkQA
The Caps now get a three-day break. It’s their first since the Christmas holiday and their last until the All-Star Break. That is a lot of time, and all of it will be needed for these players to recover and their tactics to get tuned. Then again, next game is against the Kraken. Might as well throw Ovi-Kuzy out there again and hope the fourth line will save the day.
Headline photo: kurly from Crashers
