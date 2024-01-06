Tom Wilson and wife Taylor announce they’re expecting their first child

Tom Wilson was named an NHL All-Star this week. Now he’s sharing even bigger news.

Wilson and his wife, Taylor, are expecting their first baby. Taylor announced the news on her Instagram where she posted a reel recapping her big moments of 2023.

Those big moments include an ultrasound and the two holding a gender reveal where they appeared to be overwhelmed by emotion. Their dog, Halle Wilson, eats the cake.

Taylor wrote on the caption, “Thank you 2023! 🫶🏻 Can’t wait for what’s to come in the new year 💙 👨‍👩‍👦.”

It’s worth noting she used the family_man_woman_boy emoji to conclude her message.

Congratulations to both of you. And to be honest, it’s kinda terrifying imagining Tom on the ice with added Dad Strength!

Screenshot: @taylor_pischke/IG