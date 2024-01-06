Hershey Bears’ nine-game winning streak ends at nine after 5-3 loss to Hartford Wolfpack

The Hershey Bears suffered a 5-3 loss against the Hartford Wolf Pack on a snowy Halfway To Summer night. The Bears were on a nine-game win streak, tying their run in November for the longest win streak of the AHL season so far. The Bears are now 28-7-0 and remain first in the league.

Highlights from tonight’s game include Henrik Rybinski scoring a stunning breakaway goal in the second period. Rybinski found himself alone in front of the net and made a series of dekes before chipping the puck over the blocker and into the right corner of the net. The 22-year-old forward, who was an off-and-on healthy scratch last season, now has goals in back-to-back games.

Hartford found the net first while on the power play, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead 11:30 into the game.

The Bears got a goal of their own at the end of the first. Aaron Ness fired the puck from the blue line, which was redirected by Ivan Miroshnichenko then tipped into the net by Roe.

After ending the first tied 1-1, the Bears went into the second period hot, scoring two goals in under a minute. On a Bears power play, Hartford goaltender Louis Domingue made a stick save stopping Mike Vecchione on the right side. The puck rebounded to Jimmy Huntington in front of the net, who put it past Domingue.

Jimmy on the doorstep knocks in his seventh of the season! 🍎Vecchione

Rybinski scored just 46 seconds later on his beautiful breakaway goal. It was his second goal of the season and gave the Bears a 3-1 lead early in the second.

After a strong start to the period for the Bears, Hartford dominated the rest of second period play, retaliating with two goals of their own. The teams went into the third tied 3-3.

The Wolf Pack scored just 23 seconds into the third period to officially steal the Bears lead. The period continued downhill, as Miroshnichenko left the game with a lower body injury after being boarded by a Hartford player.

The Bears found themselves on the power play towards the end of the third, where they pulled Stevenson for an extra attacker to create a 6-on-4. Hartford managed to get the puck past the wall of Bears players and scored a shorthanded empty-netter, making the score 5-3.

The Bears received one last lucky opportunity when a Hartford forward committed a boarding penalty in the last minute of the game. This gave the Bears 28 seconds of power play time to help them score twice, but they were unfortunately unable to complete the challenging task.

Headline Photo: Hershey Bears / Tori Hartman