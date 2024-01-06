The weather was perfectly on brand for the Hershey Bears’ ‘Halfway to Summer’ Night

The Hershey Bears got a lovely gift from Mother Nature ahead of its Halfway to Summer game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The East Coast was hammered by a snow storm, dumping as much as six inches of snow in Central Pennsylvania.
Naturally, the game went on and Bears players, arriving at Giant Center in the mid-afternoon, were pelted by snow as they made their way into the arena.
To celebrate being six months from July,the Bears gave away team-branded Hawaiian shirts to the first 5,000 fans, 21-years-or-older, in attendance.
Birthday boy Matthew Strome even managed to get his hands on one and played sewerball in it pregame.
Fans were treated to photos with Hershey Bears’ mascot Coco who posed for photos with fans in front of a sunny beach scene.
This is the best.
