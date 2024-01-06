The weather was perfectly on brand for the Hershey Bears’ ‘Halfway to Summer’ Night

The Hershey Bears got a lovely gift from Mother Nature ahead of its Halfway to Summer game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The East Coast was hammered by a snow storm, dumping as much as six inches of snow in Central Pennsylvania.

Naturally, the game went on and Bears players, arriving at Giant Center in the mid-afternoon, were pelted by snow as they made their way into the arena.

To celebrate being six months from July,the Bears gave away team-branded Hawaiian shirts to the first 5,000 fans, 21-years-or-older, in attendance.

We're only halfway to summer, so that means there's still hockey to be played tonight! 🏝️ Be one of the first 5,000 (21+) to snag these snazzy Bears Haiwaiian shirts, presented by Corona and Modelo! 🎟️ https://t.co/XbAAaW7jqU PREVIEW ⬇️ — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 6, 2024

Birthday boy Matthew Strome even managed to get his hands on one and played sewerball in it pregame.

Looks like the birthday boy managed to snag a shirt and is into the summer spirit! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/JdYQ6MZhk6 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 6, 2024

Fans were treated to photos with Hershey Bears’ mascot Coco who posed for photos with fans in front of a sunny beach scene.

This is the best.

Headline photo: @thehersheybears/IG