Nothing works against New Jersey for no-rest Capitals: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

January 4, 2024 5:31 am

The Washington Capitals had trouble almost the entire game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The well-rested Devils took it to the no-rest Capitals and wrapped up a pretty easy 6-3 victory on the road.

I also don’t think this super congested, strange schedule is doing this team any favors. So many back-to-backs in the span of just a few weeks.

  • The Capitals had a super rough night five-on-five. The Devils finished the game with a +23 advantage in five-on-five shot attempts and really stomped out the Capitals in a pivotal third period that put the game entirely out of question. In that third, despite being behind, the Capitals managed just one high-danger chance.
  • Max Pacioretty made his Capitals debut and postgame was very displeased with his own efforts. He wasn’t exactly wrong. Patches did not record a shot on goal, had just one shot attempt, and took a tripping minor.
  • Connor McMichael scored his first career power-play goal. McMichael is the team’s most consistent performer at all strengths and should probably be given even more of a look on the team’s man advantage unit. He’s eighth on the team among forwards in average power-play time on ice per game (1:03).

  • Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded an assist on John Carlson’s power-play goal. With the assist, Kuzy passed Mike Gartner for the fifth-most assists (393) in franchise history.
  • Really rough night from Hunter Shepard in the Capitals’ net. He made just 22 stops on 28 shots against and according to MoneyPuck, stopped 3.2 fewer goals than expected.
  • No goals from Alex Ovechkin but he did rack up two assists. Ovi is now riding a three-game point streak and appears to have found a little more of his past offensive touch. Everyone please pray to the hockey gods that it continues.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

