Nothing works against New Jersey for no-rest Capitals: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had trouble almost the entire game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The well-rested Devils took it to the no-rest Capitals and wrapped up a pretty easy 6-3 victory on the road.

I also don’t think this super congested, strange schedule is doing this team any favors. So many back-to-backs in the span of just a few weeks.

The Capitals had a super rough night five-on-five. The Devils finished the game with a +23 advantage in five-on-five shot attempts and really stomped out the Capitals in a pivotal third period that put the game entirely out of question. In that third, despite being behind, the Capitals managed just one high-danger chance.

Max Pacioretty made his Capitals debut and postgame was very displeased with his own efforts. He wasn’t exactly wrong. Patches did not record a shot on goal, had just one shot attempt, and took a tripping minor.

made his Capitals debut and postgame was very displeased with his own efforts. He wasn’t exactly wrong. Patches did not record a shot on goal, had just one shot attempt, and took a tripping minor. Connor McMichael scored his first career power-play goal. McMichael is the team’s most consistent performer at all strengths and should probably be given even more of a look on the team’s man advantage unit. He’s eighth on the team among forwards in average power-play time on ice per game (1:03).

Rasmus Sandin recorded the primary assist on McMichael's goal, his 11th assist of the season. Sandin, who recorded his eighth career multi-assist game (2a) last night at Pittsburgh, has recorded five assists in his last five games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 4, 2024

Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded an assist on John Carlson’s power-play goal. With the assist, Kuzy passed Mike Gartner for the fifth-most assists (393) in franchise history.

recorded an assist on John Carlson’s power-play goal. With the assist, Kuzy passed Mike Gartner for the fifth-most assists (393) in franchise history. Really rough night from Hunter Shepard in the Capitals’ net. He made just 22 stops on 28 shots against and according to MoneyPuck, stopped 3.2 fewer goals than expected.

in the Capitals’ net. He made just 22 stops on 28 shots against and according to MoneyPuck, stopped 3.2 fewer goals than expected. No goals from Alex Ovechkin but he did rack up two assists. Ovi is now riding a three-game point streak and appears to have found a little more of his past offensive touch. Everyone please pray to the hockey gods that it continues.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.