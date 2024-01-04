Nothing works against New Jersey for no-rest Capitals: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had trouble almost the entire game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. The well-rested Devils took it to the no-rest Capitals and wrapped up a pretty easy 6-3 victory on the road.
I also don’t think this super congested, strange schedule is doing this team any favors. So many back-to-backs in the span of just a few weeks.
Rasmus Sandin recorded the primary assist on McMichael's goal, his 11th assist of the season. Sandin, who recorded his eighth career multi-assist game (2a) last night at Pittsburgh, has recorded five assists in his last five games.
