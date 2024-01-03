How to watch tonight’s Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils game, Max Pacioretty’s debut

The Washington Capitals will return home to take on the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena, Wednesday night. The meeting marks the Capitals’ third against the Metropolitan Division foe this season. They’ve won both, outscoring the Devils 10-6.

While last night’s Capitals-Penguins game was on national TV, one might assume our dearest Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin will have the call on Monumental Sports Network.

You would be wrong. TNT has picked up the game and it can be viewed at the special start time of 7:30 pm. It can also be streamed on Max.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the media personalities slated to call the game are:

7:00 pm: NHL on TNT Faceoff presented by Verizon

Colby Armstrong, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter & Liam McHugh 7:30 pm: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

Alex Faust, Jody Shelley & Tarik El-Bashir

The Capitals (18-11-6) are ahead of the Devils (19-14-2) by two points in the standings as Washington sits fifth (42 points) and New Jersey in sixth (40). The Devils have four double-digit goal-scorers already this season including Jack Hughes (15), Tyler Toffoli (15), Jesper Bratt (14), and Dawson Mercer (10).

The Caps will be buoyed by the debut of Max Pacioretty who has not played an NHL game in a year.

Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin are slated to be back on Friday for the call of the Capitals’ matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB