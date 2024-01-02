Live blog: Capitals vs Penguins, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby’s 67th game against each other

Happy New Year’s, folks. Welcome to our first live blog of 2024.

The Capitals, who have lost their four-straight games, will try to get back to their winning ways against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the 67th chapter of the Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby rivalry.

Tonight’s game is on ESPN+. Puck drop is a little after 7:30 pm.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev, who seemingly may never play again, and TVR are the scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Tristan Jarry in net. Kuemper has given up 10 goals in his last two games! Protas-McMichael-Mantha and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Tom Wilson beats Tristan Jarry far side with a tuff wrister down the right wing. The goal came 55 seconds into the game!

Noted goal-scorer continues his goal-scoring ways pic.twitter.com/QSqnE8lHB8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2024

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Beck Malenstyn’s centering pass gets deflected into the net by a Penguins defender.

The Penguins only have one shot 12 minutes in. I will update this if it continues.

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Fehervary scores after an unbelievable screen in front by Matthew Phillips.

GOALIE CHANGE: Jarry is being pulled for Nedeljkovic with 6:58 remaining in the period. Penguins time out. Now Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is screaming at his team at the bench.

Comment on the game below along with us!