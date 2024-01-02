Alex Ovechkin blasts home 830th career goal, making Penguins’ Alex Nedeljkovic 172nd different goalie he’s scored on

Don’t look now but Alex Ovechkin is heating up.

After a career-worst 14-game goalless streak, Ovechkin now has goals in consecutive games and three in his last six.

His latest tally, a wrist shot from the point, beat Pittsburgh Penguins’ goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on a late first-period power play. The goal was Ovechkin’s eighth of the season and briefly put the Capitals up 4-0.

Ovechkin’s power-play goal came not from his office, but the right point while skating with the team’s second PP unit. The shot was a floater that found the far corner of the net. Rasmus Sandin and Anthony Mantha registered the assists.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 830th goal of his career, putting him 64 behind Wayne Gretzky (894) on the all-time goals list.

Nedeljkovic is now the 172nd goaltender Ovechkin has ever scored on — see the full list here. Nedeljkovic came in relief of Tristan Jarry after he surrendered three goals on seven shots in the first period. Despite playing in his 115th game in the NHL tonight, Nedeljkovic’s appearance on Tuesday night was his first against the Capitals. He previously played four years in Carolina and two in Detroit.

The power-play marker was Ovechkin’s 302nd — most all-time. Ovechkin (1,507 points) also passed Ray Bourque for the seventh-most points with one franchise in NHL history.

With the goal, Ovechkin has now scored 40 career goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens are now the 10 different franchise he’s scored 40-or-more goals against, joining Phil Esposito as the only player to do so in NHL history.