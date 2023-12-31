Andrew Cristall extends WHL point streak to 16 games with hat trick

Just a day after Team Canada was shutout at the 2024 World Juniors 2-0 by Team Sweden, one of the players they snubbed from their roster, Washington Capitals forward prospect Andrew Cristall, continued his tormenting of the WHL. Cristall extended his point streak to 16 games in Kelowna’s 7-6 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

Named first star of the game for his efforts, Cristall led Kelowna to the win with a hat trick, four-point performance. With 59 total points (21g, 38a) from 29 games this season, Cristall has now taken a slight lead in the points-per-game race (2.03) in the WHL among currently active skaters.

Cristall kicked off his big night in the first period with the first goal in the 13-goal melee. After setting up low in the right faceoff circle with the Rockets on a power play, Cristall was fed a perfect pass right on his tape by Gabriel Szturc.

The 18-year-old, 2023 second-round draft selection made absolutely no mistake with his one-time blast from a sharp angle. The puck was already in and out of the net by the time the Hitmen netminder got all the way over to his post.

After three unanswered goals from Calgary gave them a 3-1 lead, Cristall was again Kelowna’s first outlet for offense. After peeling out from under the red line, Cristall made a strong power move to the front of the net and released a quick wrister on frame.

The puck ricocheted off of the goaltender’s pad, straight up into the air, and landed behind the goal line before any Calgary defender could make a last-ditch effort at a clearance. Cristall’s second marker of the game was his 20th of the season, securing his third-straight WHL campaign with at least 20 goals.

The game continued to seesaw back and forth from there with Kelowna blowing three more leads until they received another power play opportunity halfway through the third period. While a man up, Cristall totally dominated the action, creating shot volume both for himself and his teammates.

After an almost two-minute long shift, Cristall was able to find daylight between Calgary penalty killers and slipped a slick, low wrister into the back of the net. The goal, coming at the 12:37 mark of the final frame, secured a hat trick for Cristall and ended up being the game-winning tally.

The last time Cristall was held without a point in a WHL game, it was not yet Halloween and he was just a few weeks removed from playing in his first career NHL preseason game. During his current 16-game streak, he’s recorded 31 points (10g, 21a). The confidence he is playing with at the moment was perhaps best on display during a play that he didn’t even score on.

With Kelowna up 5-4 in the waning seconds of the second period, Cristall tried a flip pass over the net that would make Trevor Zegras smile.

Cristall is now on pace for 125 points (44g, 81a) and is scoring at a rate in the WHL that has only been bested by two other U19 players since 2010. You may recognize the first name on that list, Connor Bedard (2.51).

