Live blog: Capitals take on Lightning in final game before Christmas break

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice and we don’t have an Alex Ovechkin goalless streak to overly-focus on. Tonight the Capitals will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning who are nearly unbeatable at home and well under .500 away from Amalie Arena.

Connor McMichael is back in the lineup and Charlie Lindgren is starting.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev and Matthew Phillips are the Capitals scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Andrei Vasilevskiy in net. Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson and Sandin-van Riemsdyk get the start.

🚨 1-0 Bolts. Luke Glendening with the deflection in front of the net after Charlie Lindgren is waaaaay to lackadaisical with a dump in and turns it over.

Capitals get their first power play of the game after Steven Stamkos gets whistled for interference on Dylan Strome. They did nothing with it.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, in front of the net, took a shot off the back of the left foot/achilles. Back at the bench, he’s grimacing.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel takes a penalty. Caps back to the kill.

The Capitals outshot the Lightning 13-11 and 20-15 in 5v5 shot attempts.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

A Tom Wilson shot hits crossbar and goes out of play 17 seconds into the period.

🚨 1-1 tie. Anthony Mantha deflects a Nick Jensen shot into the net. That’s his 10th of the year. What a season, young man! Mantha now has three goals in his last two games and 11 points (7g, 4a) in his last 13 games.

Nick Jensen fakes a shot and then beats Vasilevskiy to the far corner at the 8:39 mark, but the Lightning are challenging for offside. NO GOAL. Joel Edmundson lobbed the puck over a diving Lightning defender at the blue line, but he skated into the zone before the puck entered.

Alex Ovechkin stopped by Vasilevskiy on a rebound right in front of the net. He muffed the shot and it went into the goalie’s gut.

