Live blog: Capitals take on Hurricanes and former teammate Dmitry Orlov

The Washington Capitals will conclude their weekend back-to-back with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Like the Capitals, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, but are tough to beat at home, posting an 8-2-1 record.

Spencer Carbery will turn to Darcy Kuemper in net after Charlie Lindgren got the start against the Predators. The Capitals will face off against Dmitry Orlov who helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. TJ Oshie will miss tonight due to a lower-body injury.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 6:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Pyotr Kochetkov in net. (He is NOT on the list.)

Nic Dowd high-sticked Dmitry Orlov, apparently drawing blood, so the Capitals have a four-minute penalty to kill.

Brady Skjei hit the back of the net, but goalie interference nullifies the goal.

The Capitals now have their own power play, thanks to Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the box for a cross-check. That power play doesn’t last long; Strome’s slash puts us at four-on-four.

And we’re scoreless after twenty minutes. An even game so far.

2nd Period

We are five minutes into the period, waiting for Washington’s first glimpse of offense.

🚨 1-0 Hurricanes. All the momentum in their favor, the Canes break through off a great shot from Sebastian Aho.

🚨 1-1 tie. Ovechkin is the decoy that allows Marty Fehervary to get an open lane.

Your favorite, Tony DeAngelo, put the puck over the glass, so the Caps get another power play. The Canes kill it.

The Hurricanes telecast reports that Jordan Staal left the game halfway into this period after suffering a cut.

Connor McMichael puts the puck over the glass. Canes go back on the power play late.

3rd Period

Staal returns to play.

After a heavy shift for Carolina, Tom Wilson commits a hook. Big penalty kill here.

Shootout

Kuznetsov scores to win it.

The Capital take two hard-earned points.

