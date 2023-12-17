Kuemper super solid in successful shootout victory: Capitals beat Hurricanes 2-1 (SO)

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes waited until almost Christmas to renew acquaintances for the 2023-24 season. The Metropolitan Division matchup has gotten spicy in the past especially after the two teams did battle in the playoffs just a few years ago.
Sebastian Aho blasted Carolina into the lead almost halfway through the second period. Martin Fehervary streaked down the slot and potted the game-tying marker.
In overtime, the Capitals had the puck for almost the entirety of the five minutes but could not find the winner.
Shootout bullets time.
Capitals beat Hurricanes 2-1!
When you get your eighth pair of socks for Christmas when you clearly asked for a PS5 🫠 pic.twitter.com/MS2lpsG44a
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023
Jack Hughes said he and Jesper Bratt play so well together that it’s like peanut butter and jelly.
So for their game tonight against Anaheim, the @NJDevils cooked up: pic.twitter.com/L4fHL5hVdO
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 17, 2023
Two guys hopefully calling a Capitals win tonight #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/OOsXUnJHxe
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 17, 2023
The Capitals will be off for two days before getting back on home ice against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. They have another back-to-back ahead of them as they’ll travel to play the Columbus Blue Jackets the next night.
Headline photo: @real_jon_c/X
