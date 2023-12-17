Kuemper super solid in successful shootout victory: Capitals beat Hurricanes 2-1 (SO)

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes waited until almost Christmas to renew acquaintances for the 2023-24 season. The Metropolitan Division matchup has gotten spicy in the past especially after the two teams did battle in the playoffs just a few years ago.

Sebastian Aho blasted Carolina into the lead almost halfway through the second period. Martin Fehervary streaked down the slot and potted the game-tying marker.

In overtime, the Capitals had the puck for almost the entirety of the five minutes but could not find the winner.

Shootout bullets time.

Aho did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Kuznetsov put the biscuit in the basket

Teravainen did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Carlson did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Jarvis did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Capitals beat Hurricanes 2-1!

To be completely honest, I thought the Hurricanes would come out and blitz a tired Capitals team. That didn’t happen and the Capitals actually took it to the Canes in the first period. Without a heroic effort from goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina could have been down two goals after twenty minutes. Really positive signs against a very good team.

The Capitals greeted good buddy Dmitry Orlov for the first time in Raleigh almost immediately with a Nic Dowd high stick that bloodied the Russian defender. Luckily, both minor penalties were killed off. Orlov was fine after going back to the locker room for some repairs.

Your eyes do not deceive you. The Capitals really did get a goaltender interference call go their way. Stefan Noesen was considered to have entered the crease on his own volition and then was bumped by Joel Edmundson into Darcy Kuemper leading to the washed out goal call. We'll take it. May it be the first of many calls the Capitals get to offset the seemingly never-ending slew that went against them to start the season.

Things turned around in the second in a not good way for the Capitals. Carolina controlled the majority of the period and this time it was Darcy Kuemper keeping his team in the game, making several impressive stops on deflection tries. The Capitals did not record a high-danger chance at five-on-five in the second frame.

Martin Fehervary scored his first goal of the game to tie the game in the second. Fehervary’s goal was only the third by a Capitals defender this season. John Carlson and Alex Alexeyev also have one apiece.

Matthew Phillips was a late sub for an injured TJ Oshie and eclipsed his ice time from his last outing (2:44) part way through the second. I really like Phillips' game and wish he'd get more of a consistent look again like he was at the start of the year.

No goals for Alex Ovechkin in 13 games. At this point, I'm just hoping the Capitals can get a one or two goal lead late in a game to see if an empty-net strike from Ovi could spark something.

The Capitals really, really waned in the third period. They were just not in the game and leaning entirely on their goaltender to try and salvage something.

The fourth line got absolutely taken to the cleaners in the game. For example, with Beck Malenstyn on the ice the team did not record a single five-on-five shot attempt. Really would like to see some care put into changing that trio up.

Darcy Kuemper was pretty fantastic and he seems to be getting into a real groove. 26 stops in regulation to get the team a very tough road point and then a superb shootout effort to earn the other point.

A lot of trust in Connor McMichael in this game from Spencer Carbery and he responded awesomely. What a player he's turning into.

The Capitals will be off for two days before getting back on home ice against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. They have another back-to-back ahead of them as they’ll travel to play the Columbus Blue Jackets the next night.

