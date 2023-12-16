Live blog: Capitals play take on Predators in first half of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals are in Music City tonight to play the Nashville Predators. And it will be no easy test.

The Preds are the best team since in the NHL since November 18, posting a 12-3-0 record good for 24 standings points. Though their energy will be blunted. The Predators played the Carolina Hurricanes last night in Raleigh, winning 6-5 in overtime.

The Capitals will get Evgeny Kuznetsov back in the lineup while Charlie Lindgren will get the start.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 8:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Matthew Phillips, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Juuse Saros in net. Beck Malenstyn, Nic Dowd, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Joel Edmundson, and Nick Jensen get the start.

The first penalty of the game goes to Trevor van Riemsdyk as he sends the puck off the rink and gets called for delay of game.

🚨 1-0 Predators. Colton Sissons grabs his 10th goal of the season on a deflection while up a man.

Sissons ends up the only goal scorer in the first period. The Predators are outshooting the Capitals 8-4.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

Comment on the game below along with us!