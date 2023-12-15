Capitals fall off in third period and it costs them a point: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals held a lead on two separate occasions against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night but ended up 4-3 losers in a shootout. With just three minutes remaining in regulation, Philadelphia’s late push that the Capitals had little response to paid off and forced the game to overtime.
The Capitals have closed out their wins recently super well. This was the opposite of that.
Aliaksei Protas recorded the primary assist on Strome's goal, his second assist of the game. Protas’ five multi-point games this season rank tied for first on Washington (Dylan Strome: 5).
