Hershey ties franchise record of quickest team to 20 wins after Vincent Iorio’s overtime game-winner

The Hershey Bears snapped the Providence Bruins’ seven-game winning streak in an exciting 3-2 overtime victory Wednesday night. The Bears are now 20-6-0 and have tied a team record from the 2008-09 season for least games to 20 wins.

Capitals defensive prospect Vincent Iorio won the game for the Bears in extra time for his second overtime winner of his career. Iorio has three goals and seven points so far this season and has spent his time playing on the second defensive pairing.

Russian prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko also had a strong showing and scored 0:51 in on the first shot of the game.

On his first shift of the night, Miroshnichenko blasted a shot past the Providence Bruins’ goaltender Brandon Bussi. The goal was his seventh of the season.

The rest of the first period stayed silent for both teams. The second period was similarly quiet until the Bruins scored with 2:48 left in the period. They got themselves another goal just 1:46 later on a power play and took a 2-1 lead over the Bears.

The Bears got a power play of their own in the third to tie the game again. Mike Sgarbossa passed the puck to Pierrick Dube in front of the net, who put the puck past Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi.

Using that bumper spot to perfection! Dubes nets his 13th of the season!

Back and forth play throughout the rest of the third period led the two teams to three-on-three overtime.

Iorio’s was able to put the game away for the Bears in extra time. A great steal in the Bears’ defensive zone set Iorio and Ethen Frank up for a two-on-one rush. Iorio took the shot himself and fired the puck top shelf, ending the Bruins winning streak and giving the Bears their 20th win.

A second angle of the goal and team celebration after is even better.

Inside the locker room, Iorio received the postgame bar head award for his goal.

Ivan Miroshnichenko was promoted to the top line tonight in replacement of Mike Vecchione, who is out with an upper-body injury.

Here were the full lines from the game:

Here are the video highlights:

