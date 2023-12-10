Live blog: Capitals take on Blackhawks and Connor Bedard

Twenty-four hours after shutting out the Metro-leading Rangers, the Washington Capitals are back on the ice to take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City.
Darcy Kumper, who at the moment is the team’s backup, will get the start and try to improve his woeful stats to start the season.
You can catch the game on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.
Lines
Matthew Phillips, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.
Lineys!#CapsHawks | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/kMeN32z9py
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2023
100th NHL game for this legend
Congrats on 100 career games, Mikey! 👏#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/G6rnarQCX7
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2023
1st Period
Darcy Kuemper will oppose Arvid Soderblom in net. Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson and Sandin-van-Riemsdyk get the start for the Caps.
