Hendrix Lapierre scores lone goal, a shorty, in Bears’ 3-1 loss to Charlotte

The Hershey Bears fell to the Charlotte Checkers 3-1 Sunday night. The team finished their three-in-three 1-2 this weekend.

Hendrix Lapierre scored in his second straight game after being loaned back to Hershey by the Washington Capitals on Saturday. While Lapierre has spent most of the season in Washington, the center prospect has five points in eight games with the Bears this season.

The Bears wore Christmas-sweater-inspired jerseys in front of a home crowd tonight to celebrate the holidays. The team had a season-low 14 shots against the Checkers. Alternate captain Mike Vecchione did not play due to an upper-body injury the night before.

The Checkers wasted no time getting on the board, with forward Mackie Samoskevich scoring just 1:11 into the game. Charlotte scored again just 1:58 later, putting a rebound shot in and past Bears’ goaltender Clay Stevenson.

During a Checkers power play, Lapierre found a rebound at center ice and off on a shorthanded breakaway, beating Checkers’ goaltender Spencer Knight in front of the net. The goal marked Lapierre’s first-career shorthanded goal.

The second period was a physical one, including Sgarbossa flipping a Checkers player over during a faceoff. Neither team scored during the stanza.

Checkers’ forward Samoskevich found the net again 6:45 into the third period. The Bears were unable to stir a comeback and conceded to the 3-1 defeat.

Here wass the Bears’ lineup against Charlotte:

Lapierre remains playing on the third line with Pierrick Dube and Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko, who was promoted back to the third line last game.

Here are the video highlights from the game:

Below is the full game recap from the Bears via press release:

BEARS DROP FINAL GAME OF THE WEEKEND TO CHECKERS, 3-1 Charlotte’s Samoskevich scores twice; Lapierre tallies shorthanded goal for Hershey (Hershey, PA – Dec. 10, 2023) – A pair of early goals against and a season-low 14 shots on goal felled the Hershey Bears (19-6-0-0) in a 3-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (12-10-0-0) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center, as Hershey closed out a three-in-three weekend. The defeat marked Hershey’s first home loss since Nov. 12, snapping a five-game win streak on home ice. The loss also prevented Hershey from reaching its 20th win of the season in only its 25th game, which would have established a new club mark for the Chocolate and White. The Bears still have a chance to match the franchise record (set by the 2008-09 Bears; 20-5-0-1) with a win on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at home against Providence. BOX SCORE The Checkers opened the scoring just 1:11 into the first period, as Mackie Samoskevich jammed a loose puck through Clay Stevenson on Charlotte’s third shot of the contest, marking the earliest this season the Bears had conceded a goal. Charlotte extended its lead to 2-0 at 3:03 when Patrick Giles drove the net and put in a rebound at the right of the cage past Stevenson. Hershey got on the board at 12:42 when Hendrix Lapierre scored against Spencer Knight on a shorthanded breakaway for his second goal of the season, with Jimmy Huntington and Dylan McIlrath earning assists. Both teams played through a particularly physical second frame, with no additional goals scored in the middle stanza. Samoskevich tallied his second of the night at 6:45 of the third period when he corralled a puck that had rolled out of the corner toward the top of the crease and put his own rebound past Stevenson to make it 3-1 for Charlotte to cap the scoring. Shots finished 27-14 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson saw his personal five-game winning streak snapped with a 24-for-27 effort in the loss; Knight earned the win for Charlotte with a 13-for-14 performance. Hershey went 0-for-2 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

