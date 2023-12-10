Hendrix Lapierre scores goal in first game back with Hershey Bears

Hendrix Lapierre was sent down from the Washington Capitals back to the AHL’s Hershey Bears on Saturday afternoon. It did not take look for him to get back on the scoresheet.

In Hershey’s 6-0 win over the Cleveland Monsters later that night, Lapierre lit the lamp in the third period, scoring his first goal of the season.

The victory gave the Bears their first victory since having their nine-game winning streak snapped the night before.

First game back in the Chocolate and White for @Lapierreh29, and he buries his first of the season! 🍎Huntington

🍏Priskie https://t.co/cKUOg8ln5r pic.twitter.com/LWkaoFJFi1 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 10, 2023

Lapierre’s goal came after being sprung by a long cross-ice pass from Jimmy Huntington. On a two-on-two, Lapierre skated the puck down the left wing and fired a huge shot that squirted through Monsters goaltender Daniil Tarasov. Lapierre’s tally came 8:58 into the third period, giving the Bears their final goal of the night.

Lapierre finished the night with a goal, three shots, and a plus-two. He now has four points (1g, 3a) in seven games played with the Bears this season.

Todd Nelson slotted the prospect on the third line and paired the Quebecan with two other offensively-talented players, Ivan Miroshnichenko and Pierrick Dube.

Tonight's projected lineup against the Monsters 📝 Lappy's back – he's got three assists in six games for the Chocolate and White this season! Catch tonight's broadcast:

🖥️ https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @WOYK1350 pic.twitter.com/OubfH81v75 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 9, 2023

Lapierre was sent down to the Bears before the game after TJ Oshie made his return to the Capitals lineup. Oshie had missed the last six games due to an upper-body injury he suffered against the Edmonton Oilers on Black Friday.

Lapierre spent five weeks with Washington. He was initially called-up from the Bears on October 29 as an injury replacement for Nic Dowd.

The 2020 first-round pick played 11 games with the Capitals, but was held point-less in 10 of them. His biggest night came against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 19 when he registered a career high three points (1g, 2a). Lapierre spent time both at center and wing with the Capitals.

Headline photo: @thehersheybears/Instagram