Hendrix Lapierre scores game-winning goal, nets first career three-point night against Blue Jackets

Hendrix Lapierre came into Saturday night with plenty to prove. He had watched the last four games from the press box, unable to crack the team’s lineup since the return of center Nic Dowd. When an illness forced Evgeny Kuznetsov to sit out against the Blue Jackets, Lapierre got his opportunity on the Caps’ third line alongside Aliaksei Protas and Sonny Milano.

Lapierre wouldn’t waste the chance. He racked up a three-point night against Columbus, scoring the game-winner and earning First Star of the Game honors. More than two years after scoring his first goal with the Capitals, he would add a goal and two assists to quadruple his NHL point total in a single game.

“It was a fun night,” he said after the game. “It had been a while since I had done something offensively in terms of results, so it was fun. I thought our line had a good game, especially in that second period when we were looking for a spark. So pretty happy, I thought we made plays, and the team just finds ways to win again.”

With the Blue Jackets just a goal away from tying the score, Lapierre earned his second NHL goal late in the third period. He skated the puck halfway across the ice after receiving a pass from Milano at the center line before backhanding it past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

After the game, Lapierre told reporters he thought he’d had a breakaway opportunity before realizing defenseman Ivan Provorov was between him and the net.

“Honestly, when I got the puck, I thought I had a clear-cut breakaway, so I was like, ‘okay, well I got time,’” he said. “And then I saw the guy, so I was like, ‘Oh shit, I better get a shot off.’ Been working on my backhand a little bit, just trying to get comfortable, so it was like a hope shot more than anything. Ended up going through, so I was super happy.”

Protas, who often played on a line with Lapierre last season for the Hershey Bears, was perhaps even more thrilled about Lapierre’s night than the man himself. He grinned when asked about his linemate’s showing after the game, almost cutting off the question to express his excitement.

“I was so happy for him,” he said. “When you see the celebration, every time the smile on his face is just something special. He’s a great guy. Works hard, smile on his face every day, and I’m just so happy to see him get this night tonight.”

Both Protas and Milano recorded multi-point nights of their own Saturday, with the line combining for a total of eight points (3g, 5a). Several of their teammates made a point of praising their performance, particularly as some of the Capitals’ younger players.

“It’s huge for us,” said Alex Ovechkin. “They’re stepping up, sets a tone. I think it’s very important for us that you don’t know what to expect from us.”

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren complimented Lapierre in particular for his ability to jump back in after so long without playing.

“I’m really proud of Lappy too,” he said. “I mean, he comes in and I don’t know how long it’s been since he’s played, but his line was amazing tonight. He’s a kid that works his butt off every single day and he’s always happy and super pumped for him. I mean, what a game for him, Pro, Sonny Milano. Just great effort all around.”

Carbery opened his postgame press conference with praise for the trio, who netted all but one of the team’s goals against Columbus despite playing the fewest minutes of any line.

“That line I thought was the difference in the game for us,” he said, later adding, “It’s one thing (for Lapierre) to do a few things — and Pro as well and Sonny Milano — to do those things and chip in with a goal obviously that’s huge and important, but the guys recognize when you single-handedly get the team two points, and that’s what happened…Those three goals that they score, that’s the difference in the game. That’s the two points in the win column for us, and that’s because of their line.”

As two of the Capitals’ youngest players, Lapierre and Protas have continued to develop during their their time on the team; Carbery hopes that their showing against the Blue Jackets will contribute to that development down the road.

“I just think them stepping up like that, not only from their teammates, but them individually to have that swagger, confidence, that they can go out and produce in limited minutes like that, I think it’ll help Lappy just continue to grow,” he said. “It’s not going to change his trajectory in one game, but it just will build confidence for him going forward and just build on that, build on that. So good for him.”

With Kuznetsov likely to recover soon, Lapierre’s future in the lineup remains up in the air. Even after his stellar night, Lapierre was already looking at what comes next.

“It’s only one game; I don’t want to be too excited,” he said. “I’ll enjoy it for tonight, but tomorrow’s a new day. I’ve got to get back to work. It was obviously a super fun time playing with those guys, so I’m very grateful. And again, we had a good game, so I’m pretty happy.”

