Live blog: Capitals take on Rangers featuring the return of Peter Laviolette

Peter Laviolette led the Capitals to one of their worst records of the Alex Ovechkin Era after sending refusing to play young players and doubling down on fading veterans. Now he returns to DC with one of the best rosters in the entire NHL and not coincidentally, leading the Metropolitan Division in points.

Tonight’s game marks a big battle, not only because the Capitals have something to prove to their former bench boss, but because they need wins. Recent losses have the Caps fading down the Metro standings, where they’re four points out of last and sitting in sixth place.

Caps-Rangers is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. And let it be known now: I want a hatty from the Best Connor Mc In The League tonight.

The Lindgren Bowl

… which is only slightly less exciting than The Hughes Bowl!

Welcome to the Lindy Bowl! Brothers Charlie and Ryan Lindgren will face off against each other at the NHL level for the first time in their respective careers tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/vnKUMen5IK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 9, 2023

Lines

Matthew Phillips, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Igor Shesterkin in net. Milano-Kuznetsov-Oshie and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. They score on the first shift! Martin Fehervary jumps into the play and finds Sonny Milano back door for an easy put in. That’s a huge goal for Milano who was healthy-scratched last game. The goal came 43 seconds into the game. LFG!

Tallying 43 seconds in, not too shabby pic.twitter.com/6HJ7HTf7ka — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2023

Ovi with a semi-breakaway in front of the net, but stopped on his backhand by an insane by Shesterkin.

Tom Wilson draws a penalty with 18.6 seconds remaining. Jonny Brodzinski holds him in the offensive zone, pulling him down to the ice.

Capitals outshoot Rangers 12-8 and out-attemping them at five-on-five, 20-16.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped. Caps start with a long power play.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Anthony Mantha scores two seconds after the power play ends. He deflected a slap pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov past Shesterkin in front of the net. Mantha’s sixth goal of the season came 1:43 into the period.

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Tom Wilson beats Igor Shesterkin clean over the glove while on a two-on-one with Alex Ovechkin. Ovi was flying down the wing! Wilson’s ninth goal of the season came 5:35 into the period.

🚨 4-0 Capitals. Nicolas Aube-Kubel unassisted. This is officially a beatdown.

The NAK Attack strikes pic.twitter.com/ddmn2RHk1f — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2023

The Rangers now have the edge in shots on goal 23-19 and are out-attemping the Capitals, 33-28, at five-on-five.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped.

Alexis Lafreniere gets crushed by Alex Ovechkin on a big hit.

