Capitals optimistic TJ Oshie will return to lineup against Rangers

The Washington Capitals saw TJ Oshie join them for practice this week for the first time since he was taken out of a late November game with a scary, upper-body injury. Oshie was one of the few players on the ice for Friday afternoon’s skate and seems prepared to jump back into the team’s lineup.

Head coach Spencer Carbery was asked after practice about Oshie’s status and was optimistic about the veteran winger’s chances of dressing against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Oshie has not played since November 24, missing the last six games.

“We’ll see how he is the rest of the day and tomorrow but looking optimistic,” Carbery said.

While the rest of the Capitals were out west on a five-game road trip, Oshie stayed behind in DC and got on the ice with assistant/skills coach Kenny McCudden and fellow injury-recovering forward Max Pacioretty. Oshie shed his light blue, non-contact jersey on Thursday in favor of a regular practice jersey.

The Capitals placed Oshie on injured reserve days after he suffered his injury and are currently carrying a full, 23-man roster. That means to activate Oshie for the game against New York, an accompanying move will need to be made.

Carbery may have given a hint at what that move may be as he let reporters know that Sonny Milano will be drawing back into the fray against the Rangers. Rookie forward Hendrix Lapierre played on the wing against the Dallas Stars and is waivers exempt, meaning he can be returned to Hershey without any risk of being claimed by another team.

“Yes, the plan is for [Milano to get back in tomorrow],” Carbery said. “We haven’t set the lineup entirely but the plan is for him to go back in.”

The Capitals will have a strong test ahead of them in the Rangers after a disappointing showing against the Stars led to a 5-4 shootout loss. New York leads the Metropolitan Division by seven points and is first in the entire NHL in terms of standings points percentage (.771).

Oshie could be a boost in the game as he has had past success against the Rangers. Overall he has 27 points (13g, 14a) in 37 career games against New York. His eight career power play goals against them are the most he has scored against any single NHL team.

