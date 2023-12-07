TJ Oshie sheds non-contact jersey at Capitals morning skate, will not play against Stars

Washington Capitals winger TJ Oshie is making his way back into the lineup but will not dress on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. Oshie, who practiced on Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, has shed that light blue sweater in favor of a regular practice jersey at the team’s morning skate.

Oshie has not played since November 24 against the Edmonton Oilers after suffering an upper-body injury in that game. The veteran forward remains hopeful he will play Saturday against the New York Rangers.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery gave a short update on Oshie’s status after Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s been really good,” Carbery said. “He’s been skating with Kenny McCudden and [Max Pacioretty] the last week or so. He’s trending really well.”

Oshie is eligible to come off injured reserve whenever he and the team deem he is ready to. The Capitals are currently carrying a full complement of 23 players on their roster so an accompanying move will have to be made to fit Oshie back into the active group.

The biggest candidate for that move is likely Hendrix Lapierre as he is exempt from waivers and has been playing out of position on the wing in recent games. Lapierre was recalled by the Capitals in late October after fourth-line center Nic Dowd was forced onto injured reserve. He has collected three points (1g, 2a) in 10 games this season.

Oshie will miss at least six games with his injury which has become a bit of a theme of his most recent seasons. The crafty winger is coming off two injury-marred seasons, costing him more than 60 games. Oshie’s primary ailment has been a lingering back problem that he developed after playing through a broken foot during the 2021-22 season, leading to three extended absences from the team.

This season Oshie has just two points (1g, 1a) in 17 games. He had scored that goal just two nights prior to getting injured against the Buffalo Sabres on Thanksgiving Eve.

If Oshie is not ready to go against New York on Saturday, his next chance will come on the road in Chicago the very next day. That will be the Capitals’ first meeting with 2023 number one overall draft pick, Connor Bedard.

