How to watch tonight’s Capitals vs. Stars game

The Washington Capitals play the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena tonight after completing a five-game West Coast road trip.

I know what you’re thinking. Ah, the confines of home where I can sit on my couch, put my legs up, and watch perfect humans Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Except no. Tonight’s game is on national television, there is no Joe B and Locker, and the game is an hour later than normal.

Caps-Stars will be aired at 8 pm on ESPN.

Got it? You’e welcome.

According to ESPN Press Room, Bob Wischusen and Ray Ferraro will have the call while Emily Kaplan will report between the benches. Steve Levy, P.K. Subban, and Arda Öcal will be in-studio for pre-and-post game game cover as well at intermission.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start for the Capitals and Sonny Milano will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The game will also mark Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 700th in the NHL.

The Capitals will return to their normal time and local TV on Saturday when they take on the New York Rangers at home. They will then travel to Chicago for a matchup with the Blackhawks at 7 pm on Sunday.

Headline photo: Jens Kreuter on Unsplash