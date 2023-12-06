Spencer Carbery on Max Pacioretty’s future season debut: ‘I don’t think anything in the next two weeks, but we’re getting there’

ARLINGTON, VA — Max Pacioretty is inching closer to his Capitals debut as he continues to rehab a torn Achilles tendon. Five months after signing with Washington over the offseason, Pacioretty has made progress in his recovery and began skating again last month.

While the Capitals were out west on a five-game-road trip, Pacioretty continued that work in DC alongside TJ Oshie and skills coach Kenny McCudden. After practice on Wednesday, head coach Spencer Carbery provided an update on Pacioretty’s status and offered a possible timeline for his return.

“He’s moving along quite well,” Carbery said. “Skated with Kenny essentially the whole time that we were gone and he’s getting there. I don’t think anything in the next two weeks, but we’re getting there. We’re coming, it’s coming along.”

Pacioretty has yet to participate in full-team practices, even in a no-contact jersey, but has regularly skated on his own over the last few weeks. He revealed in early November that he had a goal in mind for when he would return, but declined to declare it publicly.

“I do, personally,” he said. “Internally, I haven’t shared that with anyone other than my family. I’ve been through this before. It’s circled in pencil around a couple days where I want to be. Ultimately, that’s out of my control. I haven’t talked to the team about that but it’s something that would be pretty special to me.”

The road to recovery has been long, particularly given that Pacioretty tore the same tendon twice in quick succession. His initial injury occurred in early August of 2022, and he played just five games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season before re-injuring himself on January 5, 2023. He admitted that he nearly called it quits after the second tear before deciding to attempt a comeback.

“There was a good solid two or three months where I was ready to stop playing,” he said. “I’ve spent a good portion of the last year and a bit in bed not being able to do things with my family and my kids. It’s important for me to do this for myself but also for my family and my kids to show them that we can get through this together. I know I have so much more hockey in the tank. I’m a different person when I’m out there skating. This is what I was born to do and I want to do this as long as I can.”

Should Pacioretty make a speedy return, he could soon compete against some familiar faces. The Capitals will face Pacioretty’s former Carolina Hurricanes twice in the next month, traveling to Raleigh on December 17 before hosting the Canes on January 5.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB