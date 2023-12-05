Capitals collapse and have no answer for powerful Coyotes: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got blown out of Mullett Arena on Monday night. By the end of the first period the game was already over and they might as well have gotten on a flight home instead of come out for the second and third.

That’s a burn the tape game but also a big, red, flashing warning sign.

The Capitals were never in this game. Despite the stats showing that they were the better team at five-on-five for decent stretches of the game, I don’t buy much into those sort of numbers in blowouts. The Coyotes simply did not even need to get out of second gear after they were up 5-0 in what felt like a blink of an eye. I’ve been ready for this sort of game to come as the Capitals’ goaltending has been bailing them out time and time again this season. It sure didn’t on Monday night.

Darcy Kuemper managed just two saves before he was removed from the game with the Capitals down 3-0. MoneyPuck had Kuemper saving 2.67 goals less than expected and Charlie Lindgren saving 0.91 less goals than expected. That’s almost a four-goal swing. See what I mean?

In their last five games, they've beaten: -Vegas (2-0)

-Tampa (3-1)

-Colorado (4-3 OT)

-St. Louis (4-1)

-Washington (6-0) The @ArizonaCoyotes are on an absolute heater right now. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qsTfijQjvK — NHL (@NHL) December 5, 2023

Alex Ovechkin now does not have a goal in seven-straight games. The power play still being utterly ineffective is not helping. The Capitals went 0-for-4 up a man and gave up a 2-on-0 shorthanded rush goal. Honestly, has to be the lowest point of the season so far. We’ve talked enough about the power play. It’s beyond time that something actually different is tried set up wise.

