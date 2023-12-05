Capitals collapse and have no answer for powerful Coyotes: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got blown out of Mullett Arena on Monday night. By the end of the first period the game was already over and they might as well have gotten on a flight home instead of come out for the second and third.
That’s a burn the tape game but also a big, red, flashing warning sign.
In their last five games, they've beaten:
-Vegas (2-0)
-Tampa (3-1)
-Colorado (4-3 OT)
-St. Louis (4-1)
-Washington (6-0)
The @ArizonaCoyotes are on an absolute heater right now. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qsTfijQjvK
— NHL (@NHL) December 5, 2023
