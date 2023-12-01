Two power play goals and two in a row in California: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals did just enough to squeeze by the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. To do so, they needed to score five goals in a game for just the second time this season.
This team doesn’t know how to win pretty but at least they’re winning.
The Capitals are 6-0-0 when leading after the first period and 8-0-1 when leading after the second period this season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 1, 2023
