Surviving and winning against one of the league’s best: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got back on track Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Los Angeles against the Kings. The Capitals did enough to stymie the Kings offensively and found offense from one of their forward lines to secure two points.
That third period isn’t how you’d draw it up but it worked. Back in the win column.
Charlie Lindgren stopped 38 of 39 shots to help the @Capitals improve to 7-3-1 in November. Only the Rangers (9-2-1) and Panthers (9-4-1) have more wins this month among Eastern Conference clubs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/gaN3xYgHFQ pic.twitter.com/KDlEAkznY8
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2023
