The good guys batten down the hatches and hold on for big road win: Capitals beat Kings 2-1

The Washington Capitals did late, late, late battle with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. The Capitals were looking to stave off a three-game losing streak against a Kings team looking to extend their winning streak to six games.
Arthur Kaliyev opened the scoring for the Kings but Anthony Mantha would respond in short order for the Capitals. Connor McMichael gave the Capitals their first lead in the game with a late second period, mid-air tally.
Capitals beat Kings 2-1!
The Capitals will have one more in California against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow night. They’ll then head to Vegas for their first game in the month of December on Saturday.
Headline photo via @UnleashTheHeshy/X
