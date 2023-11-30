Live blog: Capitals vs Ducks at The Pond

After falling to Edmonton and San Jose, the Capitals bounced back against the Los Angeles Kings with an unlikely 2-1 win where they were buried in shots on goal.

Now they will play their second game in less than 24 hours against the Anaheim Ducks, going for a sweep of their back-to-back. The Ducks should be easier to handle that the Kings last night: they’ve lost seven consecutive games.

Darcy Kumper will start in net and Hendrix Lapierre will get a jersey over Matthew Phillips.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 10:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Matthew Phillips, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose John Gibson in net.

