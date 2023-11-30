Ivan Miroshnichenko scores fifth goal of season as Bears extend winning streak to seven games

The Hershey Bears defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 7-5 on the road Wednesday night, the first of a four-game road trip. The Bears have now won seven-straight games and are 16-4-0 so far this season. The Bears’ 32 standings points keeps them at the top of the AHL standings and is a new franchise record for the most wins through the team’s first 20 games.

From the fourth line, Ivan Miroshnichenko had a goal and an assist, recording his second career multi-point game. Joe Snively scored twice, including an empty netter. Capitals defense prospect Vincent Iorio also scored his second goal of the season.

Almost the entire Bears’ team contributed to tonight’s scoring, with a total of 12 Bears players registering a point or more tonight.

The Penguins got on the board early against the Bears, with Pens forward Sam Houde scoring on the power play just 3:07 into the game. Houde found the net again two minutes later, netting another goal and giving the Pens a very early 2-0 lead.

Vincent Iorio got the Bears on the board as the team’s power play came to an end. Aaron Ness faked a slapshot and passed the puck to Iorio in the right circle, who fired the puck over the glove of Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist.

The Pens scored once more before the end of the period, giving themselves a 3-1 lead headed into intermission. However, the Bears came out for the second period on the fire, scoring four unanswered goals to take back the game.

Sgarbossa started off the Bears’ scoring streak on the power play, firing a wrister from the right circle past Blomqvist for his fourth goal of the season.

A turnover by the Pens in the defensive zone allowed Alex Limoges to get the puck to Joe Snively, who was on a breakaway. Snively beat the goaltender with a forehand-backhand move, tying the game 3-3.

Bogdan Trineyev made a beautiful spinning pass from the right side of the offensive zone that was tipped by Garrett Roe to Pierrick Dube. Dube, Rushing up the left side, Dube fired the puck past Blomqvist, who was beaten by all the confusion. Dube now has eight goals this season, tying him with Ethen Frank for leading goal scorers on the team.

The Bears final goal of the period came from Riley Sutter. Miroshnichenko passed the puck from behind the net to Sutter in front, who buried the puck past Blomqvist.

The Penguins made a goaltending change going into the third period, swapping Blomqvist for Magnus Hellberg. The Pens attempted to come back with a goal of their own 6:15 into the period, making the score 5-4.

Miroshnichenko and Sutter’s teamwork helped the Bears get a sixth goal on the board, but Miro did the scoring this time around. Sutter forced a Pens turnover in the offensive zone and passed the puck to Miroshnichenko, who managed to stuff a backhand in past Hellberg.

Miro with some magic for his fifth of the season! 🍎Sutter

The Pens pulled Hellberg with around four minutes left in the game, and managed to score one goal to give them a chance. However, Joe Snively shut that down and scored an empty netter with 1:43 left on the clock, sealing the win for the Bears.

BEARS TOP PENGUINS 7-5 TO SET FRANCHISE MARK Hershey wins seventh straight, establishes new club mark with 16th win in first 20 games (Wilkes-Barre Township, PA – Nov. 29, 2023) – The Hershey Bears (16-4-0-0) overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second period by reeling off four goals in a span of 9:20 to seize the lead and never relinquish it in an eventual 7-5 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-8-2-0) on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. With the victory, Hershey extended its season-high win streak to seven games. By earning their 16th win of the season in only their 20th game, the Chocolate and White simultaneously established a new franchise record for the most wins through the first 20 games of a season, surpassing the 1957-58 (15-3-2) and 1946-47 (15-4-1) Bears squads. BOX SCORE Sam Houde gave the Penguins an early 1-0 lead when he deflected Xavier Ouellette’s shot from the left point past a screened Hunter Shepard for a power-play goal at 3:07. By the 5:23 mark of the opening frame, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had out-shot Hershey 8-1, and Taylor Fedun’s shot from the blue line was redirected by Houde for his second of the night. Moments after a Bears power play expired, Vincent Iorio beat Joel Blomqvist for his second of the season at 12:13, with assists to Aaron Ness and Joe Snively. Rem Pitlick buried a rebound at 13:09 for a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton power-play goal to give the hosts a 3-1 edge. The Bears found their groove midway through the second period, as Mike Sgarbossa snapped a 14-game stretch without a goal with a power-play marker from the right circle that beat Blomqvist with traffic in front at 9:33 for Sgarbossa’s fourth of the season. Chase Priskie received credit for an assist on the goal. Joe Snively tied the game with a breakaway goal as he peeled away from a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defender and roofed a backhand shot past the glove of Blomqvist at 11:09 for his fifth of the season from Alex Limoges and Ness. Pierrick Dubé rifled home a one-touch pass in the slot from Garrett Roe at 15:34 to give the Bears a 4-3 lead, with Bogdan Trineyev adding a secondary assist. The goal gave Dubé his eighth of the season for a share of the team goal-scoring lead with Ethen Frank. Hershey’s fourth line then got in on the action, as Matt Strome worked the puck behind the net of Blomqvist to Ivan Miroshnichenko, who found Riley Sutter in front to bury his third of the season at 18:53. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton made a goaltending change to begin the final frame, inserting Magnus Hellberg between the pipes. Joona Koppanen pulled the Penguins to within a goal at 6:15, deflecting Fedun’s shot from the right point over the shoulder of Shepard. Hershey responded at 10:17 as Sutter forced a turnover in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton zone and found Miroshnichenko at the left of the net, and the rookie squeezed the puck through the pads of Hellberg for his fifth of the season. Ness earned his third assist of the night to tie a personal single-game career high for assists and points, and moved past former Bears defender Patrick McNeill (33g, 119a) for eighth all-time in franchise scoring among defensemen with his 153rd point (25g, 128a) for the Chocolate and White. With Hellberg pulled for an extra skater with under four minutes remaining in regulation, the Penguins converted at 17:16 as John Gruden was able to bang home a loose puck. Now trailing by only a goal, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton again pulled Hellberg, but Snively sealed the victory for the Bears with an empty-net goal from Trineyev at 18:17. Shots finished 27-25 in favor of the Penguins. Shepard went 22-for-27 to secure his fifth consecutive victory of the season and his ninth win of the season overall (tied for the AHL lead); Blomqvist went 14-for-19 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Hellberg took the loss in his relief appearance, going 4-for-5. Hershey went 1-for-5 on the power play; the Penguins went 2-for-5 with the man advantage.

