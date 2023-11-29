White House to install ice rink on South Lawn for holiday season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The White House.

With the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park upright again after being toppled over by strong winds on Tuesday, First Lady Jill Biden is set to introduce an icy addition to the South Lawn.

The addition is an ice rink being set up on the grounds. Dr. Biden will reportedly unveil the “2023 White House Holiday Ice Rink” on Wednesday.

While little is known yet about this year’s version, this is not the first time that an ice rink has found its way onto the South Lawn. Back in 1980, an ice stage was erected for a holiday party held by then-President Jimmy Carter. Olympic figure skater Peggy Fleming performed for guests.

The President and First Lady are both hockey fans and love the Philadelphia Flyers.

The announcement of the rink comes a day after Dr. Biden revealed this year’s White House holiday decor. According to FLOTUS, the theme of the decorations is “Magic, Wonder, and Joy.”

Deck the Halls! This week, @FLOTUS unveiled the 2023 White House Holiday Display – capturing the theme of the “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the season. Each room encourages you to embrace your inner child, indulge your senses, and delight in the holidays. pic.twitter.com/Mcvfo8khUI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 29, 2023

While no activities for the rink have been announced yet nor if visitors will be able to experience it, we do have one suggestion. The Capitals have to be able to host a skate on it, right? Maybe Obama could come too and finally Barack The Red.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB